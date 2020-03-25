Shelter in place with a foster dog

In response to conditions prompted by the coronavirus (COVID-19), Live Love Animal Rescue has launched an emergency foster program for dogs at the Long Beach Animal Care Shelter (LBACS) in partnership with Blockhead Brigade and Pitty Pawfessors. Following the governor’s order to close all non-essential businesses, LBACS reduced on-site operations for the safety of its staff and volunteers.

Live Love Animal Rescue is working to place 87 dogs in emergency foster homes so they can continue to receive high-quality care while California is under the governor’s shelter in place order.

“This is an ideal time to welcome a foster dog into your home because many family members will be there as well,” Emily Peters, the founder and president of Live Love Animal Rescue, said. “Be a foster, and be a hero by saving a life! Rescues provide training, supplies and medical care for foster pets. All that fosters need to give is care, love and a bit of their time.”

The project is made possible thanks to a generous $5,000 donation from Friends of Long Beach Animals (FOLBA) and the Disney VoluntEARS Community Fund, which has agreed to reallocate a $5,000 grant originally intended for another program to support this emergency effort.

“These funds are absolutely crucial to get as many dogs out of the shelter and into foster care as quickly as possible, and we are very grateful for the support of our partners,” Peters said.

The emergency foster program began March 20 as dogs left the shelter for their new foster homes and will continue as more fosters come onboard. During the dog pick up, social distancing is observed (at least by the humans).

Currently, most available dogs have been matched with a foster. Contact the rescue at liveloveanimalrescue.org/foster if you would like to sign up as a short-term or ongoing foster for dogs who need foster homes over the coming weeks and months.

If you can’t foster but would like to help, please donate a large dog crate.

Once the dogs are in their foster homes, the rescue will hold virtual meet-and-greets and adoption events to help them find their forever homes. Profiles of adoptable dogs are at liveloveanimalrescue.org/adopt