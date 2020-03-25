SHPD to monitor social distancing compliance
The Signal Hill Police Department (SHPD) will be monitoring residents for social distancing compliance in public places such as parks and essential stores, according an SHPD press release on Wednesday, March 25.
The SHPD also encourages residents to only shop for essentials once a week, and not to buy more than what their family will use in a week.
The social distancing requirements set out by Los Angeles County’s Safer at Home health order mandates that individuals maintain six feet of distance when in public in order to slow the spread of coronavirus in the population. It also bans both public and private group gatherings.
The SHPD will still be open and fully operational during the Safer at Home order. When in the field, officers will follow guidelines set by the Center for Disease Control and the Los Angeles County Public Health Department, as well as utilize protective gear and sanitation equipment.
Comments that include libelous statements are subject to review from editors.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.