Motorist killed in crash in Long Beach

A young man was killed today when the car he was driving crashed in Long Beach, police said.

David Shelton Jr., 24, of Long Beach died at the scene of the crash that occurred about 2 a.m. at Bellflower Boulevard and Seventh Street, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2010 Dodge Charger was traveling at a high rate of speed, southbound on Bellflower Boulevard, when (it) hit a dip in the road as (it) crossed East Seventh Street,” a police statement said.

“In doing so […] (Shelton) lost control of his vehicle leaving over 225 feet of skid marks before running into a fire hydrant and a shopping center sign,” police said. “Shelton was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the collision and it is unknown if alcohol, drugs or distracted driving was a factor in this collision.”

Anyone with information on the crash was urged to call police at 562-570-7355.