Long Beach coronavirus cases rise to 70, among them a police officer

Long Beach city officials reported 16 more cases of coronavirus today, among them the first city police officer to test positive for the illness.

The city, which maintains a health department separate from the county, now has a total of 70 cases.

The police officer, who was not identified, is in isolation. City officials said the officer works in the West Patrol Division and was tested for COVID-19 after exhibiting flu-like symptoms. The officer was placed in isolation after testing positive, and the officer’s partner was directed to begin a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Health officials said they are still investigating how the officer was exposed to the virus.

“Our police officers are on the front lines every day, bravely putting themselves in harm’s way to protect our community,” Mayor Robert Garcia said in a statement. “We are providing support to the impacted employees and their families and continuing our efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our city.”

City officials said the West Patrol Division facility was being deep-cleaned, along with patrol vehicles based at the station.

The Los Angeles Police Department reported Thursday that the number of its employees testing positive for the illness had risen to 15. It was not immediately clear how many of those are officers.