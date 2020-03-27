Man arrested for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting woman in Long Beach

Jacob William Brown, 39, of Long Beach, was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in her vehicle at multiple locations on March 15, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

A man is in custody Friday, March 27 after allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman in Long Beach.

Brown approached the victim in a parking garage and forced her into her vehicle, then drove it to “several unknown locations” to sexually assault her, then fled, police reported.

Authorities circulated surveillance footage of the suspect on March 18, and later identified him as Brown.

On March 19, Long Beach police detectives obtained a warrant for Brown’s arrest, and Tuesday about 12:30pm, they took him into custody.

Brown was booked at the Long Beach City Jail and is being held on $3.35 million bail.

Detectives believe there may be more victims, and they encouraged anyone with information to contact the Sex Crimes Detail 562-570-7368. Those wishing to report anonymously can call 800-222-TIPS.