Man shot in officer-involved shooting after allegedly firing at LB officers

A man on a bicycle was wounded Monday, March 30 by Long Beach police after allegedly firing shots at the officers.

Officers were dispatched to Martin Luther King Jr. Park, at 1950 Lemon Ave., regarding a report of gunfire about 2pm, according to Long Beach Police Department public information officer Emily Garcia.

Officers observed the suspect on a bicycle in the 1200 block of East Leigh Court, near Orange Avenue, Garcia said. She said he did not comply with officers’ orders to stop and fired at them as they chased after him.

Officers returned fire and the suspect was shot in the upper body, according to Garcia, who said he was taken to a hospital in unknown condition. A firearm was retrieved from the area, she said.

Detectives were on scene, but no victims of the initial shooting had been located as of early Monday night, according to Garcia.

Anyone with information about the shooting was encouraged to contact homicide detectives Michael Hubbard and Leticia Gamboa at 562-570-7244. Those wishing to report anonymously can call 800-222-TIPS.