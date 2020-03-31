Locomotive of freight train derails in San Pedro; no one hurt

The locomotive of a freight train derailed and collided with a fence, but remained upright Tuesday, March 31 in the San Pedro area, authorities said.

Firefighters were sent to the 700 block of North Harbor Boulevard at about 12:40pm, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

No injuries were reported, Stewart said.

The train leaked about 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel, which Stewart called a “moderate” leak.

A private company remained at the scene to clean the spill, Stewart reported.