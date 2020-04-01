Long Beach launches program to help find jobs for unemployed childcare workers

An online program matching unemployed or underemployed childcare workers with potential employers has begun in Long Beach, Mayor Robert Garcia announced today.

Work Long Beach will focus on “matching out-of-work childcare professionals with families and essential personnel, including low-income families and those in public safety and healthcare,” Garcia said.

The program hopes to meet the increased demand for childcare, as Long Beach schools remain closed through at least May 3, as well as curb the rising unemployment rate among people working at parks, schools and other child-serving organizations and facilities.

“Highly qualified staff from the City of Long Beach’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Marine, the Boys and Girls Club of Long Beach and YMCA of Greater Long Beach who have undergone background checks will have opportunities to continue working by providing in-home supervision of daily activities for school-aged children,” Garcia said.

All workers will be screened to ensure they are in good health, Garcia said.

Qualified childcare workers who are interested in the program can immediately register by calling 562-570-3702 or visiting www.pacific-gateway.org/longbeachworks.