Second coronavirus death reported in Long Beach

Long Beach has lost a second resident to coronavirus. The patient was in her 60s with underlying health problems, and died at an Orange County hospital, according to an April 1 press release by the City of Long Beach.

The first fatal case of coronavirus in Long beach occurred in a woman in her 50s who also had underlying health conditions, according to a March 23 press release by the City.

So far, 139 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in Long Beach, with over 30 of these individuals having already recovered.

A total of 18 firefighters from the Long Beach Fire Department have tested positive for coronavirus, with one of them also being a resident of the city.

Individuals at two different long term care facilities in the city have also tested positive for coronavirus. This concerns health officials because elderly and immunocompromised populations are more susceptible to the virus.

Mayor Robert Garcia and Health Officer Dr. Anissa Davis will answer questions during an online press conference at 3pm today which will be streamed on the City’s Twitter, Facebook and Instagram pages.