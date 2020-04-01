Need a drink? These places deliver hard liquor, beer in Signal Hill and Long Beach

Trademark Brewing's crowlers can now be ordered online for pick up or delivery.

If you need a drink to get through the stay at home order, these five local businesses are delivering.

Alwaysgood Wines

For those who are already bored of the wine selection at their local grocery store, the Signal Hill wine distributor, Alwaysgood Wines LLC, has begun delivering.

Founded by Chef Christian Simionato and Andrea Semprebon four years ago, Alwaysgood Wines specializes in boutique, organic and sustainable Italian wine labels.

For a complete wine list, customers can email [email protected]

Besides wine, customers can also order freshly baked bread made by Simionato, who has a degree in enogastronomy, the study of food and wine, as well as 18 years of cooking experience.

Simionato is currently offering nine ounce loaves of artisanal bread for $5.75 and foccacio with tomato and olive oil for $7.50. Orders for bread must be made a day in advance, before 3pm through venmo to @C-simionato, and customers should include their name, address and order in the message.

Ten Mile

Although many businesses are stopping or stagnating during the mandated closures, this father-and-son business is continuing to grow, celebrating the recent release of a new product. Ten Mile is now offering its brew Hidden Hollow in four packs for customers to enjoy at home.

Hidden Hollow is a Kentucky common beer with a 5.2% alcohol content, reminiscent of early American beers from the frontier, according to Ten Mile’s website. Additionally, it won bronze in the California Commercial Competition.

Ten Mile is providing free delivery to its own city as well as Long Beach, Lakewood and Seal Beach with a minimum purchase of $35 dollars. Conveniently, this happens to be the exact price of their Crowler Mix and Match option, where any three crowlers are $35.

Customers can place orders online or call (562) 612-1255.

Corked

Those looking for hard spirits can find a wide selection available at Corked, a specialty liquor store in Bixby Knolls with over 1,000 types of bourbon and whiskey, as well as almost any other type of alcohol imaginable.

Delivery from Corked is provided through the app Saucey, and new customers can use the online code “CORKED” for $10 off their purchase.

Corked also regularly stocks up on bourbons that have been aged for a decade or more, such as a Bottle-In-Bond version of Old Fitzgerald, a Kentucky straight whiskey bourbon, aged for 15 years by Heaven Hill Distillery.

Bottle-In-Bond refers to spirits that are distilled in accordance with The Bottled-In-Bond Act of 1897, which set standards for a product to be considered whiskey, preceding standards by the Food and Drug Administration. A Bottle-In-Bond whiskey must be the product of a single season and distillery, bottled at 100 proof and aged for at least four years in a federally bonded warehouse.

Besides hard liquor, Corked also has a wine cellar that’s kept at 55 degrees Fahrenheit and numerous craft beer labels.

Trademark Brewing

Trademark Brewing is one of the many breweries in Long Beach that was forced to close on March 16 in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus, and has quickly adapted to the changes in business.

The 18 beers on tap at Trademark Brewing, created using blends of locally sourced fruit and international hops, are available for both pick up and delivery.

At the top of the menu is The Trifecta 2.0, a selection of three beers that includes the Kolsch ale Ascending Percussion, a Belgian tripel beer called The Hat Trick, and an IPA that exclusively uses South African hops named Origins.

“South African hops are extremely difficult to get,” Sterling Steffen, Trademark Brewing co-founder, told the Signal Tribune, “there’s a moratorium on exporting those. Before we even opened, we started working on negotiations and persuasions with friends that had availability. […] And these things are so dang hard to get, it literally took six months of effort, and we managed to get 250 pounds and we have a great beer with them that we’re really proud of. It’s tropical. It’s got this cantaloupe and marshmallow thing going. It’s delicious and has been very popular in the taproom.”

Orders can be placed through the online platform Upserve, with deliveries usually arriving 22 to 55 minutes after being ordered. There is a minimum purchase of $10 for deliveries, as well as a $5 delivery fee.

Ficklewood Ciderworks

Despite having to close its tap room to the public just two months after its grand opening, Long Beach’s only cidery has taken the changes in stride.

Ficklewoods Ciderworks has chosen to go with a green delivery option–– bicycle couriers. However, the delivery service Maritime Bicycle Couriers only delivers to Long Beach addresses located below Anaheim Street. Customers will be asked to input their address before making delivery orders from Ficklewoods Ciderworks to ensure they are within the delivery radius. Those who aren’t can still place online orders for pick up.

The cidery offers 14 dry hard ciders, which combine apples with different fruits and ingredients like pineapple, pistachio and hibiscus. Ciders come in single 12-ounce or 19.2-ounce cans, or four packs of either size. One liter growlers are also filled to order for $28 each, and come in a reusable glass bottle.

While Ficklewood Ciderworks normally refills growler bottles if a customer wants to reuse it for their next purchase, they will be halting this practice as an extra precaution against the possible spread of coronavirus.

Besides its usual menu of cider, Ficklewood Ciderworks also has many grocery items available for purchase such as bread and eggs, which went missing from grocery store shelves because of recent excessive hoarding and stockpiling, which occurred across the country due to fear of the coronavirus pandemic.