Port of Long Beach expediting medical supply shipments to aid in pandemic

In order to speed up the importation of necessary healthcare supplies that can be used to treat coronavirus, the Port of Long Beach has begun collaborating with medical supply companies, ocean carriers, marine terminals, truckers and dockworkers.

“This demonstrates how crucial our Port and its stakeholders are to the city, state and nation as we weather this crisis together,” Long Beach Board of Harbor Commissioners President Bonnie Lowenthal said. “Port companies and dockworkers are already working every day to help fuel the economy, and now they have gone above and beyond to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.”

These supplies include shipments of medical gowns, gloves and other protective medical gear from Asia that are being expedited through several marine terminals at the Port of Long Beach in order to rush them to distribution centers.

“It’s encouraging that in these challenging times, when Port staff members reached out to our stakeholders about expediting medical supply shipments, they found a great deal of willingness to quickly band together and ensure rapid and early delivery,” Port of Long Beach Executive Director Mario Cordero said.

Containers holding protective medical gear will be prepared for special pick up by terminal operators.

“It’s great to see this come together as we all move quickly to prioritize getting products where they are needed in this uncertain time,” Patrick Halloran, Director of Global Trade Logistics for Cardinal Health said of port employees working together to reduce shipping times for medical gear.