Long Beach opens new temporary shelter at Martin Luther King Park to aid homeless during COVID-19 pandemic

The City of Long Beach announced that it has opened an additional temporary shelter at Martin Luther King Jr. Park (King Park) to provide a safe place for individuals experiencing homelessness.

“We are very proud to open this additional shelter to provide a safe place for some of the most vulnerable members of our community,” Mayor Robert Garcia said in a press release. “We look forward to continuing to open more shelters to help as many as we can.”

The King Park shelter, located at 1950 Lemon Ave., is the fourth shelter that the city has opened in attempt to give people a location to quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The facility can accommodate 70 people, while maintaining appropriate social distancing space between beds.

Beds are currently prioritized for seniors or individuals with underlying health conditions.

People at the shelter will have access to showers, meals, snacks, recreations with social distancing and social service resources that will support long term housing.

In order to receive services individuals must first visit the Multi-Service center, located at 1301 W. 12th St., for an assessment and mandatory health screening.

After the health screening is complete, they will be shuttle to the shelter location.