Free grocery program for low-income families and seniors in Signal Hill

Bok choi is among the cold-season vegetables that ready gardeners can plant now.

The City of Signal Hill is encouraging low-income families and seniors to apply for free weekly groceries through the Brown Bag Food Distribution Program while funds are still available.

Applicants who meet low income requirements and are accepted into the program will receive a free box of groceries delivered to their home once a week. Recipients must be home when the groceries are delivered on Tuesdays between 10:30am and 1:30pm. No physical contact will take place during the delivery and staff will leave the groceries on the floor, according to the City of Signal Hill’s website.

The Senior Food Distribution Program will also deliver free groceries to low income community members who are 55 years or older. Seniors must be home when groceries are dropped off in front of their residence from 11am to 1pm on Thursdays.

Recipients of both sections of the Brown Bag Food Distribution Program will be chosen on a first come first serve basis as long as there are sufficient funds. The program is expected to run until June 30, 2020.

Families and seniors can apply on the City of Signal Hill’s website.

Applicants must be able to provide proof that they are residents of Signal Hill, documentation of their income and a photo ID.

Completed applications can be submitted to the Community Services Department at 1800 E. Hill St., Signal Hill, CA 90755, emailed to [email protected] or faxed to 562-989-7393.

“Each food box contains approximately the same number of items and does not differ per household,” Cristina Bond, Communications Specialist for the City of Signal Hill said. “Please apply ASAP, availability is on a first-come first-serve basis. […] Please share if you know a family that may benefit from this program.”