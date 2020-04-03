How Long Beach businesses and residents can help in COVID-19 response

The City of Long Beach is looking for ways to optimize the amount of residents and businesses who are willing to volunteer or contribute to the local COVID-19 response.

While social distancing regulations are still in place, community members are encouraged to fill out Neighbor-to-Neighbor Cards, which lets their quarantined neighbors know which individuals are willing to help them and how. Individuals can leave filled out Neighbor-to-Neighbor Cards on doors in their neighborhood that state their name, address, contact information and whether they’re willing to help social distancing neighbors with picking up groceries, errands, mail pick up or daily check-in calls.

Long Beach residents who are able to are also encouraged to continue to donate blood and to the Long Beach Coronavirus Relief Fund.

The City has also provided an online form for businesses and volunteers to collect a list of the goods and services being offered such as transportation and delivery services, personal protective gear and hygiene kits. They will then be matched with organizations in immediate need of help. A member of the Donation and Volunteer Management Team will be in touch with those that fill out forms for further coordination.

Resources not implemented right away will be kept on file for possible future use.

“I’m so inspired by the many individuals and businesses who have reached out and offered their help and support during these challenging times,” Mayor Robert Garcia said. “The donations received will provide valuable resources for our ongoing efforts to combat COVID-19. One of the most important things we can do right now is to support and take care of each other.”