19-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder in Long Beach

A 19-year-old Signal Hill man was arrested Friday, April 3 on suspicion of killing the roommate of a woman who had obtained a restraining order against the suspect, Long Beach police reported.

Detectives determined that about 8:45 p.m. Thursday, the suspect, Edson Rufino, visited the woman’s adult daughter, then got into a dispute with her and left. The daughter was not a protected party under the restraining order, and police released no details about why it was issued.

As Rufino left the residence in the 400 block of East 21st Street, the mother’s male roommate chased him with a metal pole to the 2000 block of Linden Avenue, a few blocks away, according to a Long Beach Police Department statement.

The two fought, resulting in the death of the 29-year-old man, whose name was withheld pending family notification, according to police.

Rufino and the daughter both fled the scene, and were found Friday in his vehicle in the area of Willow Street and Pacific Avenue, police said.

The woman, whose identity was withheld, was interrogated but later released, according to police. She sustained unspecified injuries — how was not disclosed — but refused medical attention.

Homicide detectives asked anyone with information about the case to contact detectives at 562-570-5735. Those wishing to report anonymously can contact 800-222-TIPS.