LBCC opens emergency coronavirus clinic

Long Beach City College’s Pacific Coast Campus will function as a mobile medical site for the Rapid Assessment Clinic during the COVID-19 pandemic, in partnership with the City of Long Beach and the Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services.

A free Rapid Assessment Clinic at the Pacific Coast Campus, as well as a field hospital at the Long Beach Sports Arena and mobile hospital tents at local area hospitals, are being prepared to treat COVID-19 patients.

“LBCC has long had its finger on the pulse of the city as its community college, which is why we take the responsibility of supporting our neighbors during these unprecedented times so seriously,” Long Beach Community College District Board of Trustees President Vivian Malauulu said. “We are fortunate to be able to contribute to our campus to assist first responders and alleviate the stress from our local hospitals as they prepare for the many anticipated COVID-19 patients that will need medical care in the upcoming weeks. The Pacific Coast Campus is in the heart of my Trustee Area so it presents an extra layer of pride for me to be able to serve our immediate community with this much needed resource.”

The walk-up clinic will provide an alternative to emergency-room visits for coronavirus patients. X-rays and prescription refills cannot be provided on site. However, it will provide medical assessments, prescribe medications and renew prescriptions for those with routine health maintenance issues.

People requiring prescription renewals should bring their pill bottles or a list of their current medications. People with symptoms of cough, fever without rash, sore throat or moderate flu-like symptoms will be screened in a separate area and, based on a medical evaluation, may be recommended for testing for COVID-19.

The clinic will open on Monday, April 6, and will operate from 10am to 6pm, seven days a week until further notice.

“Long Beach City College is proud to partner with the City of Long Beach and serve our community during this extraordinary time,” LBCCD Interim Superintendent-President Lou Anne Bynum said. “We hope that the Pacific Coast Campus will help our healthcare heroes and our community members by easing the strain at our local hospitals.”