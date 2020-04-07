Man stabbed to death in apparent dispute in Long Beach

The Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) reported that a man was pronounced dead at the scene with multiple stab wounds to his upper torso on Monday, April 6.

At approximately 5:09pm Monday, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Zona Court regarding an “unknown trouble call.”

Upon arrival, officers discovered a male adult victim who appeared to be suffering from multiple stab wounds to his upper torso. Long Beach Fire Department personnel responded and determined the victim deceased at the scene.

The victim is only being identified as a 60-year-old male resident of Long Beach, pending notification to next of kin by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was involved in a verbal dispute with an unknown subject(s) prior to officers being dispatched, police said. The exact motive for the incident is currently unknown, according to authorities.

Those with any information regarding the incident are urged to contact LBPD Homicide Detectives Mark Mattia and Travis Harris at (562) 570-7244.