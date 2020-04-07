Signs installed to mark memorial for fallen LBFD Captain David Rosa on 5 Freeway

Two signs were installed Tuesday, April 7 signifying that a stretch of the San Diego (5) Freeway in San Juan Capistrano was renamed in honor of a fallen Long Beach fire captain David Rosa.

Rosa, 45, was gunned down June 25, 2018, when he responded to a report of an explosion and fire at the Covenant Manor senior housing complex in the 600 block of East Fourth Street in Long Beach. He died at a hospital.

About a one-mile stretch of the 5 Freeway in Rosa’s hometown of San Juan Capistrano, between Ortega Highway and the Camino Capistrano off-ramp, was renamed “Long Beach Fire Captain David Rosa Memorial Highway.”

The Long Beach Fire Department sold T-shirts to raise money for signs that were installed on the southbound 5 at Ortega Highway and on the northbound 5 at the Camino Capistrano off-ramp.

“The sign will further immortalize Dave and his sacrifice he made serving the citizens of #LongBeach along with the impact he had on so many lives in his neighborhood of #SanJuanCapistrano,” an LBFD Twitter posting reads.

Rosa was a 17-year veteran of the department. His last assignment was at Fire Station 10 in central Long Beach. Before that, he served as a training captain.

The gunman, a 77-year-old resident of Covenant Manor, died in August 2018 from a pre-existing medical condition while housed in the jail ward at County-USC Medical Center.