Pedestrian injured in hit-run in Long Beach dies at hospital; suspect facing charges

Police on Wednesday, April 8 reported the death of one of two pedestrians injured in a hit-and-run crash in Long Beach two weeks ago, and said the suspect remains in custody and is facing criminal charges.

The crash occurred about 12:40pm on March 24 on Del Amo Boulevard west of Locust Avenue, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Bryan Bogan, 61, of Long Beach, died at a hospital on Saturday, police said.

A 71-year-old Torrance man was also hospitalized with injuries suffered in the hit-and-run, but his name was not released and a condition update was unavailable.

Charlette Colton, 50, of Lakewood was arrested shortly after the crash and was booked on suspicion of felony driving under the influence and hit-and-run with injuries, police said. She remains in custody on $160,000 bail.

According to police, the victims were in the number three lane of westbound Del Amo Boulevard, standing between a 1996 Honda Accord and a 1996 Mercedes-Benz E320 while removing towing equipment, when a 2000 Dodge Caravan traveling westbound on Del Amo struck the back of the Accord.

“The Accord was pushed forward, causing it to sideswipe a nearby parked vehicle, before continuing forward and colliding with the two pedestrians and the E320,” according to a police statement. “The driver of the Dodge Caravan stepped out of the vehicle and fled the scene on foot after the collision. She was taken into custody at a nearby location.”

Detectives presented their case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office on March 25 and charges were filed against Colton. Detectives were notified on Tuesday that Bogan had succumbed to his injuries last weekend, and the criminal complaint is expected to be modified as a result.