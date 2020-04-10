April 10, 2020 | Vol. XLII No.16
This issue features:
• Community Hospital of Long Beach is ready to open; awaits license
• Signs installed to mark memorial for fallen LBFD Captain David Rosa on 5 Freeway
• California Department of Social Services funds DACA renewals for low-income applicants
• Shelter dogs find new homes amid coronavirus health crisis
• COVID-19 updates
And more.
Read the rest here.
Comments that include libelous statements are subject to review from editors.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.