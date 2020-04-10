Port of Long Beach receives $14.5 million to complete railroad project

The Green Port Gateway project is expected to eliminate nearly 2.3 million truck trips from local roadways by 2035.

The Port of Long Beach Thursday, April 9 announced it was awarded $14.5 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation to help fund its Terminal Island Wye Track Realignment railroad project.

The project will move trains in and out of the port faster, reduce locomotive idling and improve safety, port officials said.

“We’re so pleased to see the U.S. Department of Transportation support this important project,” said Mario Cordero, executive director of the Port of Long Beach. “This will help to move cargo more efficiently through the port, which in turn supports jobs across the United States.”

Port officials said the project will dramatically improve rail efficiency throughout the complex, especially on Terminal Island, which is the port’s largest container terminal, at Pier T.

The project will construct new tracks and enhance a triangular rail junction where long trains can be turned and staged.

The total project costs $40 million, and the port will fund the remaining $25.5 million.

“This grant will help the port continue to modernize infrastructure to deliver goods faster and bolster our local and state economies,” said Bonnie Lowenthal, president of the Long Beach Board of Harbor Commissioners.

The project is scheduled to start construction in mid-2021 and be completed by early 2023.