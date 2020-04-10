Long Beach man pleads not guilty to kidnapping, sexually assaulting woman

Jacob William Brown, 39, of Long Beach, was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in her vehicle at multiple locations on March 15, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

A Long Beach man pleaded not guilty Thursday, April 9 to charges that he kidnapped and sexually assaulted a woman last month.

Jacob William Brown, 39, is charged with one count each of carjacking, kidnapping for carjacking, kidnapping to commit another crime and three counts each of forcible oral copulation and assault with intent to commit a felony.

The charges stem from an alleged attack March 15 on a 33-year-old woman who was attacked in a parking structure at a friend’s apartment building in Long Beach, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The woman was forced back into her vehicle, driven to several locations and sexually assaulted, Long Beach police said.

On March 1, authorities circulated surveillance footage of the suspect, whom police said has tattoos all over his body.

Brown was arrested March 24 by Long Beach police.

He remains jailed in lieu of $4.45 million bail pending his next court appearance on May 20, when a date is scheduled to be set for a hearing to determine whether there is sufficient evidence to require him to stand trial.

Brown could face a potential life prison sentence if convicted as charged, according to the District Attorney’s Office.