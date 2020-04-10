Long Beach parks closed on Easter Sunday

The Long Beach Department of Parks, Recreation and Marine will close all parks, including open spaces, on Sunday, April 12, to prevent the spread of COVID-19. City sports facilities and beaches were closed last month in accordance with the “Safer at Home” order.

“Closing parks on Easter Sunday is a difficult but necessary step to protect the health of our community,” said Mayor Robert Garcia. “We realize the impact this will have during this important holiday and are asking for your cooperation to save lives.”

On Sunday, April 12 only, all park open spaces will be closed to the public, including spaces for passive recreational activities and active uses such as walking, running and biking. Easter Sunday is traditionally one of the busiest days at Long Beach parks. The decision was made to close these spaces to prevent large gatherings during a time when people still need to be observing the “Safer at Home” health order. The City will post signage at all parks.

These Long Beach public recreational facilities are still closed per the Safer at Home order:

• All public trails, trailheads, basketball courts, tennis courts, volleyball courts, golf courses, dog parks, playgrounds, skate parks, public park parking lots and picnic areas within the City

• Community centers and other park-managed facilities

• All public beaches, piers, public beach parking lots, beach bike and pedestrian paths and beach access points

Parks will reopen for passive uses such as walking and biking on Monday, April 13.

For the latest information on COVID-19, with details on all that the City of Long Beach is doing to keep its residents safe, visit: longbeach.gov/COVID19 and follow @LongBeachCity on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.