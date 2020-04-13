Poly alumni, father of three dies in isolation from COVID-19

Jorel Alfonso, 38, died in isolation after succumbing to the new coronavirus on April 7. He is survived by his wife Ashling and their three children, Jason, 12, Hayden, 10, and Adelyn, 5.

Jorel’s younger brother, Justin Alfonso created a GoFundMe for his brother’s family.

“Jorel was a devoted husband and father, a loving brother and son, and the coolest friend anyone could ask for,” Justin wrote in the GoFundMe description. “His jovial attitude and presence lit every room he walked into. With his Backstreet Boys karaoke playlist, arsenal of sports memes, and unique library of foodie knowledge (eastvale still eats mayor), Jorel would find a way to bring a smile to your face.”

Jorel who resided with his family in Eastvale, California, self-admitted himself to Kaiser Riverside on March 24 for a continued fever. On March 25 he was confirmed positive for COVID-19 and was immediately sedated and intubated on a ventilator.

“That was the last time we texted, he was optimistic and sure he’d be fine. We were unable to visit or see him in the ICU but we were able to monitor his progress through the nurses and doctors each day. He continuously fought for his life with an army of our prayers from our closest friends and family. 2 weeks later, Jorel’s fight had ended,” Justin said.

His wife and three children are COVID-19 negative according to the GoFundMe page.

The family’s GoFundMe which was started on April 8, has since raised $74,120 from 157 donations, the funds will be going directly to his wife Ashling three children. It will help cover any necessary costs associated with his death and the children’s school and other educational needs.

Alfonso graduated from Poly High School in 1999.

Due to the current social distancing situation, the family will host a live stream web memorial service on Tuesday, April 14 at 6pm where family and friends can join on a video chat that will be broadcasted on social media. Prior to that from 1:30pm to 3:30pm, the family will host a live stream eulogy program and prayers that will be live streamed.

For more information contact Justin Alfonso at [email protected]