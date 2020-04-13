Motorist now charged with murder in fatal Long Beach crash

A motorist accused in an alcohol-fueled hit-and-run crash that occurred last month in Long Beach is now also facing a murder charge, the District Attorney’s Office announced Monday, April 13.

Charlette Colton, 50, could face a potential life-prison sentence if convicted of one felony count each of murder, gross vehicular manslaughter, driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury within 10 years of another DUI offense, driving with a .08% blood-alcohol content causing injury within 10 years of another DUI offense, and hit-and-run driving resulting in death or serious injury to another person.

Colton is also facing allegations that she inflicted great bodily injury, that her blood alcohol concentration was .20% or more, and that she was convicted of a DUI in 2012.

Colton, who is being held in lieu of $2 million bail, was set to be arraigned Monday, but the hearing was postponed to April 28.

Bryan Bogan, 61, of Long Beach, died April 4 after being hospitalized with injuries from the March 24 crash. A 71-year-old Torrance man was also hospitalized, but survived. Prosecutors said one of his legs was crushed in the hit-and-run crash.

Colton was arrested in Lakewood shortly after the collision, which occurred about 12:40pm on Del Amo Boulevard west of Locust Avenue.

According to police, the victims were in the number three lane of westbound Del Amo Boulevard, standing between a 1996 Honda Accord and a 1996 Mercedes-Benz E320 while removing towing equipment, when a 2000 Dodge Caravan traveling westbound on Del Amo struck the back of the Accord.

“The Accord was pushed forward, causing it to sideswipe a nearby parked vehicle, before continuing forward and colliding with the two pedestrians and the E320,” according to a police statement. “The driver of the Dodge Caravan stepped out of the vehicle and fled the scene on foot after the collision. She was taken into custody at a nearby location.”