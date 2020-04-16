Letters to the Editor | AB5, the independence killer

Dear Editor,

I believe that AB5 (Assembly Bill 5 restricting the right to work independently) is one of the worst things that has happened to the State of Commufornia [California]. It has basically put millions of people out of work and in danger of becoming homeless. Even out-of-state businesses are refusing to hire these workers because they don’t want to suffer over-reaching governmental consequences.

The spirit of the law is not sound. This bill has nothing to do with caring about workers. It has to do with the unions wanting to gain more membership and power. It has to do with the beholding politicians who are basically supported by the unions through their huge amounts of donations and campaign support. It has to do with the State of Commufornia wanting to collect more and more tax money; the politicians will never have enough.

There is such a thing as a right to work.

The United States Declaration of Independence so states:

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

“– That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, — That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.”

As for the Uber and Lyft workers, they have a right to unionize if they are unhappy. But to foist their unhappiness onto the millions of independent contractors who willingly provide music, art, news, hair cuts and a myriad of other services is thoughtless and undemocratic. It goes against the grain of everything this country stands for– the freedom to choose.

Commufornia is already experiencing an unprecedented exodus of priceless talent. Many various festivals, fairs, and art/music-oriented functions will likely fold. Normally law-abiding citizens may choose to break the law just to put food on their tables.

Please consider the far-reaching ramifications of this egregious, self-serving legislation. AB5 should be repealed post haste before irreparable damage lays before us.

Diana Lejins

Long Beach resident