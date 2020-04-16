Man pleads not guilty to deadly DUI crash in Long Beach

A Bellflower resident pleaded not guilty Thursday, April 16 to murder and other counts stemming from an alleged DUI crash in Long Beach that killed a 64-year-old man.

David Michael Garrison, 38, is charged with one count each of murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury within 10 years of another DUI offense, driving with a 0.08 percent blood-alcohol content causing injury within 10 years of another DUI offense, and driving under the influence of a drug causing injury.

The criminal complaint alleges that he has a prior DUI conviction from 2011 in Minnesota.

Garrison allegedly was driving at a high rate of speed when he crashed into a vehicle on Pacific Coast Highway and Anaheim Street on March 23. The other driver, Dennis Van Nguyen, suffered fatal injuries.

Garrison was arrested March 30 by Long Beach police and remains jailed in lieu of $2 million bail, jail records show.

He could face up to 15 years to life in state prison if convicted, according to prosecutors.