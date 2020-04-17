April 17, 2020 | Vol. XLII No.17
This week’s issue features:
• Anxiety in the time of COVID-19
• Long Beach joins international study investigating drug to combat coronavirus
• SH council recap: Signal Hill City Council selects replacement planning commissioner
• Long Beach artists design coloring book pages honoring essential workers
• LA County Clerk halts Measure A ballot recount, local activist group to seek court action
• Red Eye Media in Bixby Knolls selling masks, buying meals for health care workers with mask’s revenue
And more.
