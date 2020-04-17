LA County offers same-day coronavirus testing

Immigration or insurance statuses, age and underlying health issues do not affect eligibility for a COVID-19 test.

Los Angeles County officials announced Friday, April 17 that free, same-day tests are now available for all county residents who have symptoms of COVID-19.

Immigration or insurance statuses, age and underlying health issues do not affect eligibility for a COVID-19 test, according to a County press release.

The goal is to have 19 free testing sites around the county. Currently, there are 29 testing centers, which offer drive-up or walk-in options.

Officials ask that only people experiencing symptoms, which include fever, cough and difficulty breathing, come to the testing sites to priorities the tests.

To visit a testing center, an appointment has to be made prior.

Here’s how to make an appointment:

• Visit the website lacovidprod.service-now.com/rrs

• Answer a series of questions. The answers determine if you are eligible for an appointment.

• If you are eligible, you will receive an appointment confirmation number by email.

• Bring the confirmation number and photo ID to your appointment.

• People with no access to the Internet can dial 2-1-1 for help making an appointment.

• People without a car can be tested as long as they have an appointment. The sites can accommodate pedestrians.

• There are NO walk-up appointments available for people who do not register.

• For a full list of locations and answers to questions about testing, go to covid19.lacounty.gov.

Test results may take up to three to four days, according to the press release. Positive test results will be notified with a phone call. Negative test results will be notified by email.

