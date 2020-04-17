‘Bixby Together’ fund buys grocery, postal workers gift cards to Bixby Knolls businesses

Courtesy BKBIA The Long Beach City Council has dissolved the Bixby Knolls Business Improvement Associationâ€™s mayoral-appointed advisory board, but the move is merely a â€œministerialâ€ one, according to Jonathan Kraus, chief of staff for 8th District Long Beach Councilmember Al Austin.

The new Bixby Together Fund was started Friday, April 17 by the Bixby Knolls Food Pantry and the Law Offices Robin D. Perrry to support grocery store and postal workers in the neighborhood.

Gift cards will be purchased from eateries owned by Bixby Knolls residents, including Alsace Lorraine, Bundt’s on Melrose, Derrick’s on Atlantic, Dutch’s Brewhouse and EJ Malloy’s.

“Bixby Knolls is a special place,” Alsace Lorraine owner Khien Ngo said. “We are a family here. We take care of one another.”

Bixby Together also started a GoFundMe campaign so the public can contribute to its efforts. Besides fees charged by the website, all proceeds will go towards supporting workers.

The gift cards will be distributed by The Bixby Knolls Food Pantry to workers at Aldi’s, Trader Joe’s, Smart and Final, Vons and the United States Postal Service.

Gift-card recipients with employee identification will also recieve 10% off their orders at participating locations.

The first round of gift cards were purchased with a $2,500 donation from attorney Robin D. Perry.

“Before I was an attorney, I was a grocery store clerk,” Perry said. “Grocery store clerks work on nights, weekends and holidays. They are now potentially exposing themselves and their families during this pandemic so we can eat, often with modest pay. I wanted to say ‘thank you’ to them while supporting our local area eateries that are also owned by Bixby Knolls residents.”