Signal Hill Petroleum donates 20 face shields to SHPD

Signal Hill Petroleum donated 20 face shields to the Signal Hill Police Department during the coronavirus pandemic.

Signal Hill Petroleum, Inc. (SHP) donated 20 face shields to the Signal Hill Police Department to help protect officers against the coronavirus.

“With police officers at the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic, SHP recognizes the importance of supporting those who risk their lives to ensure the safety of Signal Hill,” a Signal Hill Petroleum press release said.

The first five positive cases of coronavirus in Signal Hill were reported on April 14.

“During this pandemic, sanitizing supplies and masks have become scarce and hard to find,” Signal Hill Police Chief Chris Nunley said. “The Signal Hill Police Department is extremely grateful for generousdonations of these supplies made by our local businesses, including Signal Hill Petroleum. Donations such as these have helped us protect our officers and city workers as they continue to provide great service to our community.”