Long Beach police search for rifle-toting man who shot at structure

Long Beach police were searching the northwest part of the city Monday, April 20 for a man suspected of firing a rifle at a structure.

Witnesses reported just before midnight seeing a man dressed in black possibly pulling a red wagon with rifles in the 200 block of East Market Street, Long Beach police Lt. G. Brown said.

Officers found “numerous spent casings” when they arrived at the scene, Brown said. They also found bullet marks at one address.

No one was injured, he said.

The investigation continued with officers looking for surveillance video and witnesses, Brown said.