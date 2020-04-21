Gerald Desmond Bridge reaches new milestone

The final beam is installed at Gerald Desmond Bridge project on Tuesday, April 21–– almost exactly two years after construction began on the main span of the new massive bridge at the Port of Long Beach. Crews carefully lifted and connected into place the last major steel floor beam.

The $1.5 billion project to replace the Gerald Desmond Bridge at the Port of Long Beach reached a milestone today with the installation of the final major steel beam in the bridge floor.

The bridge construction project began in 2013, but the installation of the bridge floor over the port’s Back Channel began almost exactly two years ago, on April 26, 2018. Each floor beam is 140 feet long, 10 feet tall and weighs 32 tons. More than 200 bolts are required to secure each beam in place.

Each section of floor beams is then attached by cable to one of two 515-foot-tall towers, then pre-cast concrete deck panels are installed to create the bridge roadway. A total of 117 floor beams were used to form the basis of the road deck.

The span will be 205 feet above the water, providing better access for taller modern cargo vessels, project officials said. The project is expected to be completed later this year, becoming the first “cable-stayed” vehicular bridge in the state.

The bridge will have a total of six traffic lanes, four emergency shoulders and bike/pedestrian paths with scenic overlooks.