Chase suspect arrested after standoff on 91 freeway, shutting down all lanes

A man who allegedly committed an assault with a deadly weapon was arrested Thursday, April 23 after an approximately 20-minute chase from downtown Los Angeles to North Long Beach.

Officers spotted the suspect about 3 p.m., and were led on a chase on the southbound Harbor (110) Freeway and the eastbound Artesia (91) Freeway, according to ABC7.

The chase came to a halt when the suspect crashed into another vehicle near Cherry Avenue, but a standoff ensued for about an hour, shutting down both sides of the freeway in the vicinity.

The shirtless suspect exited and re-entered the car several times, as officers negotiated with him and a K-9 stood-by on the other side of the freeway.

Officers moved in on the suspect about 4:25 p.m. and took him into custody without further incident.