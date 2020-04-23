Long Beach Transit bus operator tests positive for COVID-19

A Long Beach Transit bus operator tested positive for COVID-19, a company official with the announced today.

The employee, who was not identified, has not worked with transit riders since April 11. Long Beach Transit officials said they do not believe the employee contracted the virus at work, according to Michael Gold, Long Beach Transit’s public information officer.

Information about when the employee tested positive was not released.

“As the safety of customers and employees is a top agency priority, LBT does not believe the employee had any close contact with the public while infected,” Gold said, though he did not elaborate on what classifies as close contact.

Long Beach Transit upgraded its cleaning process on March 5 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bus operator compartments, panels, doors, handrails, interior window frames, pull cords, seats, stanchions and fare collection devices are cleaned with disinfectants, according to Gold.

All bus operators have gloves and masks to wear while operating company vehicles, and customers have been asked to wear masks and distance themselves from each other while on the buses.

Officials in Long Beach announced three more coronavirus-related deaths Wednesday afternoon, bringing the total to 27. The city has a total of 489 COVID-19 cases.