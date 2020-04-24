April 24, 2020 | Vol. XLII No.18

Our April 24 issue features:

• Long Beach projects revenue loss of about $40 million this year due to pandemic

• Coronavirus cases in Long Beach nearing 500, testing capacity continues to increase

• Black, Asian and Pacific Islander people of Long Beach disproportionately catching coronavirus

• USC antibody study reveals more coronavirus cases in LA County than originally thought, confirms lower death rate

• Long Beach Center for Economic Inclusion starts ‘In This Together’ program to support vulnerable communities during pandemic

And more!