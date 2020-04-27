20-year-old and three teens arrested for allegedly robbing ice cream truck

A young man arrested along with three teenage boys following the armed robbery of a Long Beach ice cream truck was being held Monday, April 27 in lieu of $50,000 bail, police reported.

Officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Pasadena Avenue, near East Burnett Street, in Long Beach about 5pm Sunday, where the ice cream truck’s operator told them that four people had robbed him of merchandise, according to Officer Tonya Dean of the Long Beach Police Department.

Three 16-year-old suspects were found at an unidentified location and detained, and officers went to a nearby home, where they believed the fourth suspect had fled, Dean said.

A SWAT team was called to the location, but the suspect, identified as 20-year-old Isaac Perez-Benitez of Long Beach, surrendered to police before the team arrived, according to Dean. No firearm was recovered, he said.

Perez-Benitez was booked at the Long Beach City Jail on suspicion of robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

The juvenile suspects were booked and released to their guardians on a promise to appear in court at a date yet to be scheduled.