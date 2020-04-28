All LA County voters to receive vote-by-mail ballot in November, supervisors say

A proposal to send a Vote-by-Mail ballot to all eligible LA County voters for all elections, beginning with the general election in November, by Los Angeles County Supervisors Janice Hahn and Sheila Kuehl was unanimously approved by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, April 28.

“It is hard to imagine that, amid the coronavirus crisis, we have a major election coming up this November,” Hahn said. “No one should have to choose between their health and their right to vote. We don’t know what challenges we will be facing in this pandemic this fall, but by sending every voter a mail-in-ballot we can ensure that everyone can cast their ballot safely, no matter what the future holds.”

The Safer At Home public health order currently ends May 15, but may be extended or reenacted if necessary to slow the spread of coronavirus. Public health officials also warn that social distancing will still be necessary for an extended period of time.

The Registrar-Recorder will use guidance from the Department of Public Health to ensure safety and social distancing at in person polling places to protect the health of voters and election workers.

However, social distancing and an extended stay at home order could potentially complicate the recruitment of election workers or the ability of in-person voting locations to meet capacity demands.

“Nothing, including all the challenges related to COVID19, should be allowed to prevent voters from casting their ballots in November,” Kuehl said. “This motion takes necessary steps to ensure that all LA County voters could vote by mail in November.”

The newly passed measure will require the County of Los Angeles to send mail-in-ballots to all registered voters in every election starting with the General Election Nov. 3.