Woman killed by car in Long Beach after allegedly running into traffic

A woman, who police say ran into traffic, was fatally struck by a Dodge Dakota Tuesday, April 28 in Long Beach.

The collision happened about 3 p.m., when the woman ran northbound across Artesia Boulevard, near the northbound Long Beach (710) Freeway off-ramp, and was struck by a Dodge driving east on Artesia, according to Officer Tonya Dean of the Long Beach Police Department.

Police believe she was outside the crosswalk when she was struck. The woman, whose identity was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene by fire personnel, Dean said.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Artesia Boulevard, between Butler Avenue to the northbound 710 Freeway’s Artesia Boulevard off-ramp, was closed as detectives investigate the crash, according to Dean.