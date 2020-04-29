Long Beach Seeks Public Input On Possible Economic Restart

When it comes to the possibility of reopening businesses, Long Beach officials are soliciting opinions from residents to get their input on how to reboot the local economy.

The city has created an online survey called ReopenLB to gauge residents’ comfort level in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our economic recovery survey gives every resident and local business an opportunity to weigh in on how to reopen the Long Beach economy in the safest way possible,” Mayor Robert Garcia said in a statement. “We think the best ideas and most innovative ideas are going to come from the small business owners who know their business and customers.”

According to the city, the survey asks questions about whether residents feel safe going back to work or reopening their businesses and “what they consider to be low-risk activities.”

Although the survey results will be reviewed by city leaders, decisions on reopening the local economy will be made in line with sate and local health orders, according to the city. However, “community feedback will be considered as part of the strategy for safely reopening low-risk businesses and leisure activities.”

The survey is available at www.longbeach.gov/ReopenLB.