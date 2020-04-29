Fire damages Long Beach restaurant

A fire damaged a building housing a seafood restaurant in Long Beach Wednesday, April 29 but no injuries were reported.

The fire was reported around 12:45pm in the 4100 block of Norse Way, according to the Long Beach Fire Department.

A second-alarm assignment was requested about 20 minutes after that, and the fire was declared out a short time later.

Long Beach firefighters were assisted by personnel from the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Investigators were seeking the cause of the fire, which was mostly in the attic of the two-story structure.