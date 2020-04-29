A list of food distribution centers in Long Beach

The list includes non-profit and religious organizations from all around the city.

The Signal Hill-based Food Finders has collected and redistributed 100 million pounds of food to local social-service agencies, shelters, centers and churches.

Food insecurity is an issue that is on the minds of many Long Beach residents, and the threat of COVID-19 has only increased these anxieties.

According to a Los Angeles Department of Public Health survey from 2015, 28% of Long Beach has a prevalence of food insecurity among households with an income below 300% of the federal poverty level.

An estimated 100,303 Long Beach residents qualify for Cal-Fresh, the federal assistance program, which provides monthly food benefits for low-income persons and families. There are local non-profit and religious organizations who are ready to provide meals for many of these families and individuals in time of need.

Here is a list of food distribution centers in the Long Beach area in alphabetical order:

AIDS Food Store of Long Beach

Food Distribution

1066 Atlantic Ave. Suite A. Long Beach, Ca. 90803

(562)676-4554

http://www.aidsfoodstore.org

Food distributions take place on Thursdays from 10:00am-2:00pm to anyone in need.

Donations: The AIDS Food Store of Long Beach is accepting donations of perishable and non-perishable items and personal hygiene items. Donations can be dropped off Mondays and Wednesdays from 9am to noon.

Angel Tree Operation Stitches

Food Pantry

851 East Via Carmelitos. Long Beach, Ca. 90805

This is a collaboration with Women in Action

(310)946-4399

Official Facebook

According to Executive Chief Officer Christina King, approximately 500 people a week utilize the food pantry.

The pantry is open on Thursdays.

Donations: Food donations are welcomed.

Beacon For Him

Food Delivery

454 W. Anaheim St. Long Beach, Ca. 90813

(562)537-6327

www.beaconforhim.org

According to President Shannon James this food delivery service is currently serving up to 30 people every Thursday.

Donations: Beacon For Him is not currently taking any donations, but is looking for drivers.

FoodBank of SoCal

Food Assistance & Food Bank

1444 San Francisco Ave. Long Beach, Ca. 90813

(562) 435-3577

https://foodbankofsocal.org

The establishment is open Monday through Friday from 7:00am-3:30 p.m.

FoodBank of SoCal provides meals for 2,500 low-income senior citizens biweekly at no cost as part of its Brown Bag Network Program for Seniors. They also provide weekly food delivery to 72 low-income “homebound/shut-in” senior citizens in the Los Angeles area.

Donations: A wishlist of good and donations can be found here: https://foodbankofsocal.org/ways-to-help/needs/

Long Beach Rescue Mission

Meals Provided

1335 Pacific Ave. Long Beach, Ca. 90813

(562)591-1292

lbrm.org

According to Executive Director Robert Probst, about 800 meals are served per day.

Donations: There’s a drop and go option for those who want to make food donations. Additionally, word of mouth

Lutheran Social Services

Food Pantry

1611 Pine Ave. Long Beach, Ca. 90813

(562)599-1321

www.lsssc.org

The pantry is open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 10:00am to noon and 12:30pm to 2:00pm.

On Wednesday the hours are as follows: 11:00am to noon and 12:30pm to 2pm.

Donations: You can financially contribute to Lutheran Social Services’ COVID-19 effort to help those impacted by the pandemic.

Meals on Wheels Long Beach

Meals Provided

(562) 439-5000

mowlb.org

This program is available to people of all ages, but must live in Long Beach, Signal Hill, or Seal Beach. An application must be filled out via internet, phone, or mail before receiving services. There is a $8.25 fee per day. Approximately 75-100 additional clients will be taken on. Any seniors in self-isolation will be provided with two hot meals a day.

Donations: Monetary donations are accepted on the Meals on Wheels LB website.

New Generations

Food Pantry

2426 Santa Fe Ave Long Beach, Ca. 90810

(562)363-6457

This pantry serves approximately 60-70 families a week.

Donations: New Generations is currently accepting food donations and monetary contributions.

Skid Row Advocacy

Food Pantry

2122 W. Willard St. Long Beach, Ca. 90810

(562)304-5002

www.skidrowadvocacy.org

A spokesperson for Skid Row Advocacy stated that 45 families are being served a week plus 15 homeless individuals per week. Since the shelter in place, 350-400 families and individuals have been served a month.

Donations: This organization is looking for hygiene kit donations and financial donations, which are tax deductible.

Women in Action Reaching Out

Food Pantry & Meals Served

851 E. Via Carmelitos. Long Beach, Ca. 90805

(310)639-4189

Official Facebook

According to Angel Tree Operation Stitches Executive Chief Officer Christina King, Women in Action’s pantry is open every day and its services include children ages 0-18.