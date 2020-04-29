A list of food distribution centers in Long Beach
The list includes non-profit and religious organizations from all around the city.
Food insecurity is an issue that is on the minds of many Long Beach residents, and the threat of COVID-19 has only increased these anxieties.
According to a Los Angeles Department of Public Health survey from 2015, 28% of Long Beach has a prevalence of food insecurity among households with an income below 300% of the federal poverty level.
An estimated 100,303 Long Beach residents qualify for Cal-Fresh, the federal assistance program, which provides monthly food benefits for low-income persons and families. There are local non-profit and religious organizations who are ready to provide meals for many of these families and individuals in time of need.
Here is a list of food distribution centers in the Long Beach area in alphabetical order:
AIDS Food Store of Long Beach
Food Distribution
1066 Atlantic Ave. Suite A. Long Beach, Ca. 90803
(562)676-4554
http://www.aidsfoodstore.org
Food distributions take place on Thursdays from 10:00am-2:00pm to anyone in need.
Donations: The AIDS Food Store of Long Beach is accepting donations of perishable and non-perishable items and personal hygiene items. Donations can be dropped off Mondays and Wednesdays from 9am to noon.
Angel Tree Operation Stitches
Food Pantry
851 East Via Carmelitos. Long Beach, Ca. 90805
This is a collaboration with Women in Action
(310)946-4399
Official Facebook
According to Executive Chief Officer Christina King, approximately 500 people a week utilize the food pantry.
The pantry is open on Thursdays.
Donations: Food donations are welcomed.
Beacon For Him
Food Delivery
454 W. Anaheim St. Long Beach, Ca. 90813
(562)537-6327
www.beaconforhim.org
According to President Shannon James this food delivery service is currently serving up to 30 people every Thursday.
Donations: Beacon For Him is not currently taking any donations, but is looking for drivers.
FoodBank of SoCal
Food Assistance & Food Bank
1444 San Francisco Ave. Long Beach, Ca. 90813
(562) 435-3577
https://foodbankofsocal.org
The establishment is open Monday through Friday from 7:00am-3:30 p.m.
FoodBank of SoCal provides meals for 2,500 low-income senior citizens biweekly at no cost as part of its Brown Bag Network Program for Seniors. They also provide weekly food delivery to 72 low-income “homebound/shut-in” senior citizens in the Los Angeles area.
Donations: A wishlist of good and donations can be found here: https://foodbankofsocal.org/ways-to-help/needs/
Long Beach Rescue Mission
Meals Provided
1335 Pacific Ave. Long Beach, Ca. 90813
(562)591-1292
lbrm.org
According to Executive Director Robert Probst, about 800 meals are served per day.
Donations: There’s a drop and go option for those who want to make food donations. Additionally, word of mouth
Lutheran Social Services
Food Pantry
1611 Pine Ave. Long Beach, Ca. 90813
(562)599-1321
www.lsssc.org
The pantry is open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 10:00am to noon and 12:30pm to 2:00pm.
On Wednesday the hours are as follows: 11:00am to noon and 12:30pm to 2pm.
Donations: You can financially contribute to Lutheran Social Services’ COVID-19 effort to help those impacted by the pandemic.
Meals on Wheels Long Beach
Meals Provided
(562) 439-5000
mowlb.org
This program is available to people of all ages, but must live in Long Beach, Signal Hill, or Seal Beach. An application must be filled out via internet, phone, or mail before receiving services. There is a $8.25 fee per day. Approximately 75-100 additional clients will be taken on. Any seniors in self-isolation will be provided with two hot meals a day.
Donations: Monetary donations are accepted on the Meals on Wheels LB website.
New Generations
Food Pantry
2426 Santa Fe Ave Long Beach, Ca. 90810
(562)363-6457
This pantry serves approximately 60-70 families a week.
Donations: New Generations is currently accepting food donations and monetary contributions.
Skid Row Advocacy
Food Pantry
2122 W. Willard St. Long Beach, Ca. 90810
(562)304-5002
www.skidrowadvocacy.org
A spokesperson for Skid Row Advocacy stated that 45 families are being served a week plus 15 homeless individuals per week. Since the shelter in place, 350-400 families and individuals have been served a month.
Donations: This organization is looking for hygiene kit donations and financial donations, which are tax deductible.
Women in Action Reaching Out
Food Pantry & Meals Served
851 E. Via Carmelitos. Long Beach, Ca. 90805
(310)639-4189
Official Facebook
According to Angel Tree Operation Stitches Executive Chief Officer Christina King, Women in Action’s pantry is open every day and its services include children ages 0-18.
