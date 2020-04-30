Long Beach announces two new testing locations

Mayor Garcia discusses testing for frontline workers and steps to reopening the economy.

On the latest COVID-19 live stream, city officials discussed new testing locations and guidelines, sanitization methods and stages to reopening the economy.

COVID-19

On Wednesday, April 29, Mayor Robert Garcia announced that the current number of coronavirus cases in Long Beach had climbed to 629.

He also announced that the City has three new deaths related to the diseases– bringing the total number to 36.

The three new deaths were made up of two women and one man, who were all in their 80s who the mayor stated had underlying health conditions.

Garcia also discussed the City’s efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus in Long Beach’s skilled nursing facilities– where about 80% of the deaths have happened, according to the mayor.

“This is a serious issue,” Garcia said. “And I think it’s important for us to recognize that these facilities, as noted by Governor [Gavin] Newsom and [los Angeles] County, are a high priority for the city.”

The mayor stated that the City of Long Beach will be releasing more information about the impact of the coronavirus in these facilities, but that the City needs to be careful due to privacy concerns.

Health officials are also testing all patients and workers, whether they show symptoms or not.

Mayor Garcia also announced two new testing locations, along with further testing guidelines for frontline workers.

The first site is located at Jordan Plus High School, located at 171 West Bort Ave., in north Long Beach.

Garcia also stated that the Jordan Plus location would exclusively test frontline workers, such as medical staff, first responders and grocery store workers, for two days.

The testing period will begin Thursday, April 30, and end on Friday, May 1.

The testing site will be open to any frontline worker who wants to be tested, but they must schedule an appointment.

The site will open to everyone on Monday, May 4, and follow similar guidelines as other testing locations.

Additionally, Garcia announced a new testing site at Long Beach City College at the East Long Beach Campus in Veteran’s Stadium, located on the east campus.

The site will open on Friday, May 1, but residents can begin scheduling appointments on Thursday, April 30.

Chemicals

Dr. Anissa Davis, the City Health Officer for Long Beach, also discussed proper safety techniques for cleaning surfaces and handling of chemicals.

In the live stream, Davis told viewers that due to an increase in sanitizing, the poison control department has seen calls increase by 20% compared to last year. Many of these calls are due to improper use of chemicals.

Davis asked residents to read the labels of cleaning supplies before using them and not to mix them due to the possibility of causing a harmful chemical reaction.

She also recommended wearing gloves and eye protection, as well as working in a well-ventilated area. The best way to disinfect a frequently-touched surface is to wash it with soap and water, and use a cleaning material to kill off any remaining germs.

Dr. Davis also stated that cleaning materials, such as Lysol, is not proven to have any effect on the coronavirus if ingested.

“Don’t ingest or inject bleach rubbing alcohol or other disinfectants. This can cause serious health problems, including death,” Davis said.

Reopening the Economy

Garcia also discussed the new guideline issued by Governor Newsom regarding economic recovery.

According to the plan, there are four stages that cities should reach before reopening the economy and lifting stay at home orders.

Stage 1 is focused on safety and preparation. Stage 2 is to reopen low-risk workplaces, and Stage 3 is opening high-risk workplaces. Finally, Stage 4 is to lift the stay at home order and revive the state.

Garcia stated that Long Beach is currently at Stage 1 and that the steps that the City has taken to increase testing and capacity for patients are part of that phase.

The mayor also said that the City is looking to enter Stage 2 within “weeks, not months,” and to look forward to more announcements soon.

However, Garcia stated that the City would not reopen before it is ready.

“Please remember that we’re not going to rush. We’re not rushing this process, and we’re not going to move quicker than the advice of the governor or county and city health officials,” Garcia said. “They’re leading this process, as they should be.”

Garcia also asked for more input from small business owners in Long Beach.

On Monday, April 27, Garcia announced a survey asking for suggestions from small business owners about the best way to reopen the economy after the stay at home order ends.

Garcia announced that the City has received over 6,000 responses, but is looking for more input.

“We think that small business owners are going to have the best and most innovative ideas on how to reopen their small businesses, so we want you to take the survey,” Garcia said.

To take the survey visit, longbeach.gov/Reopenlb.