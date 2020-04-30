Long Beach Unified School District adds supper meals for children

The Long Beach Unified School District announced Thursday, April 30 that it is adding “supper” meals, starting next week, to the breakfast and lunch meals being offered for children at 27 school sites.

The schools offering all three meals are Addams, Avalon, Birney, Bixby, Burbank, Chavez, Dooley, Garfield, Gompers, Grant, Harte, Herrera, King, Lafayette, Lincoln, Lindbergh, McKinley, Oropeza, Riley, Roosevelt, Signal Hill, Smith, Twain, Washington, Webster, Whittier and Willard, according to the district.

All three meals will be handed out during the usual meal service hour of 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, beginning Monday.

Seven other schools — Emerson, Gant, Henry, Hughes, MacArthur, Marshall and Rogers — will continue to offer breakfast and lunch during the same hourlong period, according to the district.

The meals for children ages 1 to 18 are provided at no cost to families.

Parents are not required to have their children along when they pick up meals at any of the 34 serving locations, but are asked to provide documentation showing the names of their children to match the number of meals requested, according to the district, which closed its schools March 16 in an effort to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.