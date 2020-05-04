Coronavirus cases in Long Beach pass 700

On Friday, May 1, Mayor Robert Garcia announced the latest number of positive cases of coronavirus in Long Beach.

COVID-19

On Friday, May 1, Mayor Robert Garcia announced that the number of coronavirus cases in Long Beach has grown to 709, and no new deaths.

Garcia also announced that 424 patients have recovered from the disease, with 54 patients currently being hospitalized due to the coronavirus.

According to the mayor, the City is watching hospitalizations to see if the spread is beginning to slow and possibly plateau.

The City is also continuing to monitor the spread of the coronavirus in long-term care facilities across Long Beach.

According to Garcia, Long Beach has over 90 facilities, and that 11 of them are seeing coronavirus cases.

Rent

When asked about how the City is going to handle rent, the mayor stated that the City Council is discussing how to help Long Beach residents.

“We don’t want anyone to get evicted. Renters are right now in great distress,” Garcia said.

He also stated that he expects protections regarding rent and other protections to be presented to the council soon.

The council decided to approve a moratorium on evictions in March, but the ordinance has a sunset date of May 31.

Testing

Dr. Anissa Davis, the City Health Official, announced that the newest testing site located at Veteran’s Memorial Stadium at Long Beach City College is now officially open for testing.

Along with the new testing site at Jordan Plus High School, the City is now offering testing at six locations across Long Beach.

Out of these six locations, residents can arrange walk-up appointments at four of them– the Long Beach City College Pacific Coast campus, Jordan High School, the Jordan Plus locations and Cabrillo High School.

To arrange an appointment, residents can visit the City’s website at longbeach.gov/covid19 to see if they meet the requirements to get tested.

The City has also expanded the testing to include frontline workers, such as doctors, first-responders and grocery workers, who believe they may have been exposed to the virus.

Davis also stated that frontline workers who may be infected should quarantine for the full 14 days, even if the test comes back as negative.

“You need to keep watching for symptoms,” Dr. Davis said. “It could be that when you were exposed and […] got the test, you just hadn’t developed the infection yet.”

When asked about data regarding how the disease affects the LGBTQ community, Davis said that information will now be documented.

According to Davis, the information sheet filled out by patients did not ask for information regarding sexual orientation, but that the form has since been changed.

Health Order

In response to protests across the state, Mayor Garcia said that the best way to speed up the opening of businesses is to stay home.

Garcia said that he understood that anxiety that many workers and business owners feel, but that the protests are not helpful.

“That doesn’t get us to open up faster,” Garcia said. “That doesn’t allow us to flatten the curve, and so we want to make sure that in Long Beach we’re doing the right thing– and we are, and I thank you for that.”