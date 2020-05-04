Dignity Health St. Mary Medical Center offers onsite grocery mart to staff

St. Mary Medical Center (SMMC) is trying to make a difficult situation a little easier for their healthcare workers with the implementation of an onsite grocery store. A section of the hospital’s cafeteria has been set-up as a mini-mart with shopping available every day of the week.

“I am so proud of the continued dedication of the entire St. Mary team and hope this program provides more time for our staff and physicians to spend with their families,” states Carolyn Caldwell, SMMC Hospital President. “Our community continues to rally around our healthcare workers and first responders and if we can help one another, even with simple things like groceries, we will get through this, together.”

As grocery chains face restocking issues, safety concerns, and restricted operating hours, it can be difficult for the essential healthcare workers to get items they need for their families. Because of the hospital’s partnership with distributors like U.S. Foods, the cafeteria is able to purchase items and sell them to staff at our cost.