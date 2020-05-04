Garcia announces that California set to enter phase two of reopening process

COVID-19

Mayor Robert Garcia announced on Monday, May 4, that the City is now reporting 768 positive cases of the coronavirus in Long Beach.

He also stated that there had been no more coronavirus-related deaths in Long Beach, which has a total of 37 fatalities.

Additionally, even though cases are increasing, 475 patients who tested positive for the disease have fully recovered.

“That is […] a good sign of where we’re headed in the future,” Garcia said. “But again, we will expect that number to change.”

Hospitals have also seen a decrease in hospitalizations for the coronavirus, which the City hopes continues.

Garcia also announced that the City of Long Beach would be working with the State on new contact tracing technology that will help health professionals track the spread of the coronavirus.

According to Garcia, the City is already implementing tracing to keep tabs on the virus by contacting people who are exposed to someone who tested positive for the disease.

Economy

Mayor Garcia also discussed a new announcement by Governor Gavin Newsom regarding reopening the economy and the next steps.

“The governor today announced that he would begin phasing into stage two, at the end of this week– or Friday [May 8],” Garcia said.

According to Garcia, this is the date that the entire state of California will begin to phase into stage two, but that cities in Los Angeles County will choose the actual date that they reopen.

“It’s important for folks to know that we are right now in coordination with all of our regional partners on what that actual date and the timing will mean for Long Beach, and for LA County. So, that has yet to be decided,” Garcia said.

In response to people asking for the City to open now, the mayor stated that due to the governor’s orders, the City could not legally open the economy.

Under phase two, small retailers will be allowed to open, such as bookstores, sports stores and other low-density businesses.

Per the guidelines of phase two, these stores will also have to provide curbside pickup and maintain social distancing requirements.

The next phase will also allow for more outdoor activities, such as hiking, bicycling or walking a pet. However, residents will still need to observe safe distances when around others.

Mental Health

In honor of Mental Awareness Month, Dr. Anissa Davis, the City Health Officer for Long Beach, discussed ways for Long Beach residents to manage their stress as the health crisis continues.

Despite the positive news regarding the coronavirus, Dr. Davis reminded residents to take care of their mental health.

“COVID-19 presents us with challenging circumstances we have never experienced before,” Davis said. “Widespread health concerns, isolation from our friends and family, financial insecurities and modified daily routines can have a profound impact on our mental health.”

Davis recommended eating fruits and vegetables, exercising regularly and getting a lot of rest. Residents should also keep a routine and manage media consumption to avoid being overwhelmed.

She also stated that Los Angeles County residents could sign up for a free subscription to Headspace Plus, an app that promotes science-based meditation and exercise to help with anxiety, stress and sleep.

The app provides services in English and Spanish. To create an account, visit www.headspace.com/lacounty.