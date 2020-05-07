ShopSmall this Mother’s Day

With Mother's Day coming up Sunday, May 10, here's a list of local businesses that you can support while getting something for mom.

Beer Lab

Beer Lab is offering a vegetarian Mother’s Day package consisting of a beautifully decorated focaccia made with 100% locally sourced ingredients; an oatmeal raspberry chocolate bar made with raspberry chocolates from Valrhona and dark chocolate from Republica del Cacao; complete with a can of Beer Lab’s own blueberry wine, Gracias.

The package will be available for pre-order on Beer Lab’s online store on Saturday night.

Better Half Boutique

Personalized gift baskets, balloons, home decor, jewelry, specialty foods, and more are available from the Better Half Boutique in a variety of prices.



Mylar balloons: $6.99 each

Latex balloons: $2 each

(From left to right: ornament ($17.99), wine glass ($15.99), journal ($15.99).



Succulent Lovers Basket

Includes a cactus-themed calendar, napkins, shot glass set, bottle stopper, nail file, kitchen towel and a real succulent. $92

Buy a $25 or more gift card a receive a free succulent.

Direct message them on Instagram to order. Free pick-up and delivery options are available.

Bundts on Melrose

With an order of 9pk, 13pk or a 24pk, Bundts will deliver to Long Beach, Signal Hill, Seal Beach, Lakewood, Los Alamitos and Cerritos for $13 between 10:00-4:00. Their signature flavors available include: Cookies ‘n Cream, Red Velvet, Devils Chocolate, Classic Vanilla, German Chocolate, Zesty Lemon, Cinna Bundt, Strawberry Lemonade, and Bundtfetti.



9 Pack – $19.00

13 Pack – $26.00

24 Pack – $43.00

Open Friday and Saturday from 10:00am-7:00pm. Open Mother’s Day 10:00am-4:00pm. Located at 4147 Long Beach Blvd, or call (888)-9-bundts.

Derrick’s on Atlantic

The recently opened barbecue joint will be offering Mother’s Day dinners. Meat options include salmon, steak or a rib rack. Two sides, a cobbler dessert and rolls included with your order.

To reserve your dinner, call Derrick’s at (562)337-8131.

Cost: $64-$72

Fox Coffee House

A sweet vegan option for Moms are the 6-inch heart-shaped cakes available from Fox Coffee House. Cakes are available in vanilla or chocolate flavors with ganache frosting.

Strawberries or sprinkles can be added for no extra charge.

Order by end-of-day Friday for Sunday pick-up at their Wrigley location, 437 W. Willow St. To order, call (562)912-4200 or direct message on their Instagram.

Cost: $20

Getting Caked

This new bakery has teamed up with local florist Stalks and Blooms to offer special Mother’s Day pairings of sweets and bouquets.

Custom orders are welcomed, pick-up or delivery option available within 5 miles. Order on their official website or text (562)285-7198.

Cost: $60-$125

Melinda McCoy’s

The Bixby Knolls flower shop is still taking flower orders and will be open for walk-ins on Saturday and Sunday. Social distancing measures will be placed, only allowing one guest at a time to enter. Call ahead for pickup.

Open Mother’s Day weekend from 7am to 6pm, delivery available.

611 E. Carson St. Call for pricing at (562)424-0901.

Rasselbock Kitchen & Bar

Order a pancake brunch and mimosa kit to fix mom up a Mother’s Day breakfast. Orders must be placed by Friday, May 8th at 5pm. Pickup will be offered Saturday, May 9th, 5pm-9pm or Sunday, May 10th, 8am-10am.⁠⠀

⁠⠀⁠⠀⠀⁠⠀

⠀⁠

‘Love you, Mom’ Brunch Kit:⁠⠀⁠⠀

• Pancakes Kit – includes everything you need to make pancakes⁠⠀⁠⠀

• Bagels & Lox – 2 freshly baked bagels, cream cheese, smoked salmon, red onion & capers⁠⠀⁠⠀

• 4 Cinnamon rolls⁠⠀⁠⠀

• Fresh strawberries⁠⠀⁠⠀

$29.50⁠⠀⁠

⁠

⠀⁠⠀

Mimosa Kit:⁠⠀⁠⠀

• 1 bottle of Champagne⁠⠀⁠⠀

• Orange & grapefruit juice⁠⠀⁠⠀

$17⁠⠀⁠⠀

Rasselbock has also partnered with local jewelry designer Christy Jackson of @vervejewelry to offer pieces as Mother’s Day gifts.⁠ Prices vary⁠.⠀⁠⠀

Royal Gourmet Cookies

Options range from classic chocolate chip to owner Emerald Austin’s carefully curated ‘P.M.S. Oh Yes,’ a cookie with chocolate chips, Snickers, Twix, and Kit Kat.

Select up to three flavors in each dozen for $18.



Orders Will Be Ready For Pick Up Next Day.

Sweet & Saucy Shop

Mini cakes and cupcakes are available for order from Sweet & Saucy. A “Quarantine Cupcake” pack is also available that you can DIY at home with 6 cupcakes, toppings and frosting included.



Mini cake:

4” – $45

6” – $65



Mini cupcakes:

$35 for 6 pack pre-made

$30 for quarantine cupcake pack

Twig & Willow

The lifestyle boutique has jewelry, candles and clothing pieces available until this Saturday.



“Mom” Gold Necklace – $48



Paddywax Statement Candle – $27

Delivery and pick up options available on Friday and Saturday. View their full selection on their website.