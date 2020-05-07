Former Long Beach Mayor Tom Clark dies at 93

Former Long Beach Mayor Tom Clark, the city’s longest-serving councilman and later a member of the Long Beach City College Board of Trustees, died Wednesday, May 6 at age 93.

The optometrist was elected to represent the Fourth District for eight consecutive terms, serving from 1965-96.

Before Long Beach’s switch to the citywide election of a fulltime mayor, Clark was elected mayor by fellow council members three times, serving from 1975-78, 1978-80 and 1982-84.

Clark sponsored legislation that led to construction of Long Beach’s Main Library and El Dorado Park and was instrumental in the revitalization of downtown Long Beach.

Clark was a member of the Long Beach City College Board of Trustees from 1998-2013.

“Our city mourns the loss of a beloved community leader,” Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia said. “His friendship will be deeply missed, but his legacy remains with us every day. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”