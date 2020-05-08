CHP fatally shoots man allegedly armed with a knife in Long Beach

A man allegedly armed with a knife was shot and killed in a confrontation with California Highway Patrol officers on the Long Beach (710) Freeway in Long Beach, authorities said Friday, May 8.

The shooting occurred shortly after CHP officers went to the northbound 710 Freeway, south of the San Diego (405) Freeway, about 11:30pm Thursday in response to a report from Long Beach police of “a pedestrian walking around in lanes,” a CHP statement said.

“CHP units arrived on scene, where they located the pedestrian holding a large size knife,” the statement said. “CHP personnel attempted to get the pedestrian to drop the knife, but they were unsuccessful as he disobeyed all commands.

“CHP personnel used less lethal force in an attempt to subdue the pedestrian, who refused to drop the knife,” the statement said. “The pedestrian charged CHP personnel in an aggressive manner with the knife, and an officer-involved shooting occurred.”

Paramedics took the wounded man to a hospital, where he died. Authorities withheld his name, pending family notification.

Authorities closed the northbound 710 Freeway in the area, along with the transition road from 405 Freeway to the southbound 710 Freeway, while an investigation was conducted, a closure that was continuing after daybreak.